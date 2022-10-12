Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.98

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Spectris Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73.

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.14%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

