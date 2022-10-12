Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley reduced their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.83.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.6 %

SPPI stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.09. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares during the period. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,739.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 414,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 392,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

