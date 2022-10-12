Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 52360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.96.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at $226,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 246.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 146.6% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.