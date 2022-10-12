Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

SFM traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.03. The company had a trading volume of 11,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,795. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $35.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.19.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,154.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.6% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.6% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 107,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

