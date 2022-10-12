SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SSRM has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Price Performance

SSRM stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 17,917 shares of company stock valued at $264,531 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,902,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,132,000 after purchasing an additional 77,029 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,234,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,568,000 after purchasing an additional 375,884 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after purchasing an additional 269,095 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,616,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after purchasing an additional 169,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.