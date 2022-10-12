STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

About STAG Industrial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,186,000. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 18.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,774,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,358,000 after buying an additional 625,080 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.