STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Raymond James

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.
STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:STAG opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.
About STAG Industrial
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
