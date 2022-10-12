Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $76.65 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $199.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.25 and a 200 day moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

