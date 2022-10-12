Starcoin (STC) Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Starcoin (STC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Starcoin has a market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $18,018.00 worth of Starcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Starcoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021646 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00272435 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001344 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00026604 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Starcoin (CRYPTO:STC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2021. Starcoin’s total supply is 3,185,136,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,152,506 tokens. The official message board for Starcoin is starcoin.medium.com. Starcoin’s official website is starcoin.org. Starcoin’s official Twitter account is @starcoinstc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Starcoin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Starcoin has a current supply of 3,185,136,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starcoin is 0.03452612 USD and is down -2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $23,790.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Starcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

