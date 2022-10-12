Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 149,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,398,279 shares.The stock last traded at $19.00 and had previously closed at $18.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,497,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,847,000 after acquiring an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 611,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,430,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,822,000 after acquiring an additional 269,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $5,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

