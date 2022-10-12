Stealth (XST) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last week, Stealth has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Stealth coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $455,589.62 and approximately $48.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001946 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00012632 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stealth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

