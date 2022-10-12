StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.77

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.99. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 199,375 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

StealthGas Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $110.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. StealthGas had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 45.48% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Featured Stories

