Steem Price Reaches $0.23 on Major Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $88.93 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Steem

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a cryptocurrency . Steem has a current supply of 409,190,981 with 394,951,699 in circulation. The last known price of Steem is 0.23138639 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $25,560,589.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

