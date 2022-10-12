STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,152,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,128,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,978,576,000 after acquiring an additional 452,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after buying an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,682,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $64,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $5.13 on Wednesday, reaching $163.53. 7,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,145. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $160.08 and a 1-year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.16 and a 200-day moving average of $213.11.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on STE. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

STERIS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.