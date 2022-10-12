Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) PT Raised to SEK 31.50 at Barclays

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from SEK 30.50 to SEK 31.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a SEK 35 price target for the company. Pareto Securities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.33.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

