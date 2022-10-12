STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,824,022 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $208,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,001 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,847,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,557 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 633,229 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,121,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,483,000 after buying an additional 378,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after acquiring an additional 318,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of STM opened at $30.82 on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.22.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 29.96%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.13.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

