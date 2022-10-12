Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 12th (ASC, BJ, BME, BNZL, BREE, CCH, DARK, DGE, DPLM, ENT)

Oct 12th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 12th:

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on the stock.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on the stock.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $23.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.

Palace Capital (LON:PCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on the stock.

SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on the stock.

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

