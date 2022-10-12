Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 12th (ASC, BJ, BME, BNZL, BREE, CCH, DARK, DGE, DPLM, ENT)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, October 12th:
ASOS (LON:ASC) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.
Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 65 ($0.79) price target on the stock.
Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on the stock.
Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on the stock.
Diageo (LON:DGE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a GBX 4,550 ($54.98) target price on the stock.
Diploma (LON:DPLM) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Entain (LON:ENT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
FD Technologies (LON:FDP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.
Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a $23.25 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.
Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
ITV (LON:ITV) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on the stock.
Palace Capital (LON:PCA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.
PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on the stock.
QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on the stock.
SSE (LON:SSE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on the stock.
TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
M Winkworth (LON:WINK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
