Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYBT. Stephens increased their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $70.22 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $72.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl G. Herde sold 3,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $216,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,050.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 5,403 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $372,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,403 shares of company stock worth $658,697 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,064,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,631 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 449,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,010 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

Featured Stories

