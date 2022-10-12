Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.58.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PEP stock traded up $6.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The stock had a trading volume of 106,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

