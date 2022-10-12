StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ANIP opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $31.50. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $73.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James G. Marken sold 12,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $477,593.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,549,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James G. Marken sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $195,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,445,691.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,657 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

