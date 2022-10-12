StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $108.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.07. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

