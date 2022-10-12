StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.93. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx ( NASDAQ:BLRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

