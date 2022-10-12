StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

BioLineRx Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.93. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLineRx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

