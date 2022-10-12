StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

