StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COLM. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.88. 1,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

