StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Credit Acceptance from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.50.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

CACC opened at $433.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $517.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.78. The company has a quick ratio of 15.39, a current ratio of 15.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Credit Acceptance has a 12-month low of $421.64 and a 12-month high of $703.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $13.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.14 by $1.78. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 42.75%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.71 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 54.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 502,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $276,490,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 257,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,572,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the period. RV Capital GmbH raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. RV Capital GmbH now owns 195,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $107,843,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,443,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 148,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $81,572,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.