StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of DENN remained flat at $9.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. 1,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,410. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market capitalization of $559.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional Trading of Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 53.52% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $115.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.69 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 5.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,275,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,667,000 after buying an additional 107,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,192,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,368,000 after buying an additional 30,627 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denny’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,266,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,119,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 94,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

