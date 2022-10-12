StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $190.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,960. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $149.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

