StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $13.08. 4,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,856. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.98. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 82.16% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $127,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,166.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,410. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 389.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3,060.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

