StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Chardan Capital started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,521. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $191.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.36% and a negative net margin of 186.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 46.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.