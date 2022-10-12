StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $417,011.40, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

