StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

IEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 2,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 89.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

