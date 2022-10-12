StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $86.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.36. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,825 shares in the company, valued at $557,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 268.1% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 110,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

