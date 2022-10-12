StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingTree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.86.

Shares of TREE opened at $23.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.74. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $164.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.70. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Research analysts predict that LendingTree will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 8,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $630,067.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

