StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Lightbridge Stock Performance
Shares of LTBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,936. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Lightbridge
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightbridge (LTBR)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.