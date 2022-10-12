StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Lightbridge Stock Performance

Shares of LTBR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.50. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,936. The company has a market cap of $50.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.01. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Lightbridge

Lightbridge Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTBR. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Lightbridge by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.