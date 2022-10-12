StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The stock had a trading volume of 509,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,034,881. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 144.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

