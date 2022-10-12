StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, CL King lowered shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $79.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $1,246,481.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,390.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,799 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,559 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,813,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

