StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial upgraded NETGEAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.91. 753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,212. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $572.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $34.14.

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.78 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,178,649.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NETGEAR news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 5,454 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $139,513.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Westhead sold 2,759 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $70,547.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,649.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,243 shares of company stock valued at $210,824 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 14.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 17,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 23,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

