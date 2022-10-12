StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New York Times (NYSE:NYT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on New York Times from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cannonball Research downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

New York Times Trading Up 1.4 %

New York Times stock opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Times

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.74 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Times will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 15.7% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 72,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 33.7% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 79,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 389,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the second quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

