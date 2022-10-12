StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of NAT stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 117.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $34.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 59.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,264 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 46,097 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at about $2,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

