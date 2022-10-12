StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG stock opened at $26.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $146.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFG Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 23.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 10.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 45.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 253,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 78,969 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

