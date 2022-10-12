StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OSTK. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Overstock.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $28,830.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,326.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan E. Johnson III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.83 per share, for a total transaction of $28,830.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,326.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,502.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Overstock.com

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $62,043,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 370,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 297,739 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,435,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 286,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 623,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,449,000 after buying an additional 187,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

