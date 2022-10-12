StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PATK. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

PATK traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,505. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $87.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,569 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

