StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Shares of RPD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.08. 10,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,500. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day moving average of $72.27.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,247,000 after buying an additional 396,586 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 51.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 730,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after purchasing an additional 249,517 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after acquiring an additional 243,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Rapid7 by 115.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 390,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,755,000 after acquiring an additional 208,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1,785.5% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 147,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after acquiring an additional 139,303 shares during the last quarter.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

