StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %

Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 82,250 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

