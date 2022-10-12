StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Down 1.4 %
Riverview Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,912. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $143.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 32.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
