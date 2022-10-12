StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ROK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.71.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ROK opened at $225.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $640,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

