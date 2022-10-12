StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.2 %
SCVL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 5,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
