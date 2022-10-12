StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Down 0.2 %

SCVL stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.23. 5,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.34. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $46.21.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $312.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.16 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,607.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 65.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 265,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 105,282 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 1.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 181.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Shoe Carnival by 81.4% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

