StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Price Performance
TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.