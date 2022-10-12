StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

TRX Gold Price Performance

TRX opened at $0.40 on Friday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

