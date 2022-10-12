StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.78.

ALGN stock opened at $208.45 on Wednesday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.79.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). Align Technology had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Align Technology by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

