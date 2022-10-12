StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
Allegiance Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %
ABTX stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.
Insider Transactions at Allegiance Bancshares
In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.
