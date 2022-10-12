StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Allegiance Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

ABTX stock opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $830.93 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares ( NASDAQ:ABTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $60.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $82,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,432 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiance Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABTX. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 145.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 755,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,764,000 after buying an additional 447,612 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiance Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,461,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allegiance Bancshares by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 226,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after buying an additional 70,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.