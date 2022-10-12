StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $257.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $245.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.24. Amgen has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.5% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management grew its position in Amgen by 0.6% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 16,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 9.8% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.