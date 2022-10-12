StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $847.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 0.75. Anavex Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73.

Anavex Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:AVXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,222 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,582,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 488,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 212,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.93% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

